Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi arrested

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Saturday arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading 'toolkit' related to farmers protest. Toolkit account, run by Khalistanis, allegedly decided to conduct a digital strike post on the Republic Day incident.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Saturday arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading 'toolkit' related to farmers protest.
Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Saturday arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading 'toolkit' related to farmers protest.
Toolkit account, run by Khalistanis, allegedly decided to conduct a digital strike post on the Republic Day incident.
Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of "toolkit" and no one had been named in the FIR.
Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said: We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the 'toolkit' which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will be investigating that case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid the controversies over 'Toolkit' regarding ongoing farmers' protest, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that it is a serious matter and this shows some foreign elements are conspiring to defame India.
Interacting with media persons, Javadekar said, "The 'Toolkit' matter is a serious one. It clearly shows that some foreign elements are conspiring to defame India."