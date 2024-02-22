Congress' 'murder of democracy' jibe as X blocks accounts linked to farmers' protest: 'Those running hate campaigns...'
The chairman of the All India Kisan Congress said on Wednesday that the X handles of those who “run hate campaigns and abuse farmers” are supported but those of “pro-farmers” are blocked.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the government's order to X over withholding certain social accounts amid farmers' protest. Ramesh said in a post on Wednesday that it was “Murder Of Democracy in India".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message