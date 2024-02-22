Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the government's order to X over withholding certain social accounts amid farmers' protest. Ramesh said in a post on Wednesday that it was “Murder Of Democracy in India".

Ramesh was reacting to a statement issued by social media platform X on Tuesday. Elon Musk's X informed that “the Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment."

The microblogging platform also voiced disagreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre's order to block accounts and posts related to ongoing farmers' protests.

"In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," X's Global Government Affairs team said in a post.

The social media team didn't publish the executive orders "due to legal restrictions". "...but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," the team said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Delhi Farmers’ Protest: Modi govt ‘curse’ for food providers, says Mallikarjun Kharge while promising legal right to MSP

Following this, the chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, Sukhpal Khaira, said on Wednesday the X handles of those who "run hate campaigns and abuse farmers" are supported by the state and central government.

"But the handles of those who talk about farmers' movement have been blocked," he said during a press conference. He urged the government to unblock the social media accounts of all pro-farmers.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had ordered social media platforms to temporarily block 177 accounts linked to the farmers' protests at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Farmers from across the country have been protesting to press the Centre for their demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

The protesting farmer leaders put their march to Delhi on hold for two days on Wednesday after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at one of the protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!