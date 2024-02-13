Farmers' Protest could be BJP's Achilles Heel ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Will INDIA bloc take the opportunity?
The farmers' protest could affect PM Modi's BJP as it threatens their stronghold in the Hindi heartland and their efforts to impress India's southern states.
Delhi is likely to witness a rerun of the Farmers' Protest, that took place three years ago, as 200 unions staged demonstration against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, and launched the Dilli Chalo march. Delhi has been fortified as farmers march on foot, in tractors towards the national capital, only months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
The Congress is hoping to make its presence felt in the Hindi heartland, where it has been decimated by the BJP. The grand old party is in power only in Himachal Pradesh. However, the Congress has some reasons to smile in the southern citadel, where it rules Karnataka and Telangana and is an alliance partner of DMK in Tamil Nadu.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!