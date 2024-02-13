 Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest Day 1: Massive traffic snarls at Delhi's Gazipur, Shambhu, Tikri borders in 6 videos | Watch | Mint
Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest Day 1: Massive traffic snarls at Delhi's Gazipur, Shambhu, Tikri borders in 6 videos | Watch

Farmers face strict security measures as they initiate the Delhi Chalo protest, with entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings prohibited.

Vehciles move at snail pace after police barricade a major highway at Ghazipur near New Delhi to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital, India (AP)Premium
Vehciles move at snail pace after police barricade a major highway at Ghazipur near New Delhi to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital, India (AP)

Farmers, initiating the "Delhi Chalo" protest from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday, face strict security measures on the national capital's borders. Delhi police, enforcing Section 144, has prohibited the entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings to ensure law and order. Visuals from the Gazipur, Shambhu, and Tikri borders show barricades and barbed wires impeding road access.

Thousands of farmers from across India started the Delhi Chalo protest on Tuesday and met with comprehensive police preparations in Haryana and Delhi to prevent their entry into the national capital.

Led by the non-political Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the second leg of the farmer's protest calls for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Leaders claim over 200 organizations' farmers will join the Delhi Chalo march, assembling in the national capital. While they assert farmers are from all parts of India, reports suggest more than 90 percent are expected from Haryana and Delhi.

Delhi and Haryana administrations are making detailed arrangements to control the farmers' movement.

Section 144 is in effect at various locations, including the Delhi border, with police warning of strict legal action if farmers attempt entry. Strong barricades, fencing, and tear-gas tests aim to prepare for any potential incidents.

Track | Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates here

Here's a look at the situation in videos:

Published: 13 Feb 2024, 02:07 PM IST
