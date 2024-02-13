Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest Day 1: Massive traffic snarls at Delhi's Gazipur, Shambhu, Tikri borders in 6 videos | Watch
Farmers face strict security measures as they initiate the Delhi Chalo protest, with entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings prohibited.
Farmers, initiating the "Delhi Chalo" protest from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday, face strict security measures on the national capital's borders. Delhi police, enforcing Section 144, has prohibited the entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings to ensure law and order. Visuals from the Gazipur, Shambhu, and Tikri borders show barricades and barbed wires impeding road access.