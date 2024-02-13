Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest Day 1: Massive traffic snarls at Delhi's Gazipur, Shambhu, Tikri borders in 6 videos | Watch

Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest Day 1: Massive traffic snarls at Delhi's Gazipur, Shambhu, Tikri borders in 6 videos | Watch

Livemint

Farmers face strict security measures as they initiate the Delhi Chalo protest, with entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings prohibited.

Vehciles move at snail pace after police barricade a major highway at Ghazipur near New Delhi to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital, India

Farmers, initiating the "Delhi Chalo" protest from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday, face strict security measures on the national capital's borders. Delhi police, enforcing Section 144, has prohibited the entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings to ensure law and order. Visuals from the Gazipur, Shambhu, and Tikri borders show barricades and barbed wires impeding road access.

Thousands of farmers from across India started the Delhi Chalo protest on Tuesday and met with comprehensive police preparations in Haryana and Delhi to prevent their entry into the national capital.

Led by the non-political Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the second leg of the farmer's protest calls for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Leaders claim over 200 organizations' farmers will join the Delhi Chalo march, assembling in the national capital. While they assert farmers are from all parts of India, reports suggest more than 90 percent are expected from Haryana and Delhi.

Delhi and Haryana administrations are making detailed arrangements to control the farmers' movement.

Section 144 is in effect at various locations, including the Delhi border, with police warning of strict legal action if farmers attempt entry. Strong barricades, fencing, and tear-gas tests aim to prepare for any potential incidents.

Track | Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates here

Here's a look at the situation in videos:

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.