Farmers' protest Day 14: Govt cancels sixth round of talks as deadlock continues

The impasse between the government and farm unions over the Centre’s three newly enacted farm laws is not seen ending soon. The government has cancelled the sixth round of talks with 40 protesting farmers' unions that was scheduled today as farm leaders declined to participate. "Today's meeting with farmer unions' leaders has been cancelled," a Union Agriculture Ministry's spokesperson told PTI.

With farmers firm on their demand about the repealing of the three agriculture laws, their protest entered the 14th day today. Traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected as several borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters.

Delhi Traffic Police appealed to citizens to take alternative routes due to Singhu and other borders like Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh have been closed for all kinds of traffic movement. The National Highway (NH)-44 is closed from both sides.

On Tuesday, a small delegation of farmers met the Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal. In the meeting, Shah had offered amendments to some of the provisions of the three farm laws in writing. But many farm leaders had said they will not attend Wednesday's meeting and that they will take a call on their next course of action after studying the government's written proposal on Wednesday.

No breakthrough has been possible in the five rounds of talks so far as the protesting farmers have stuck to their demand for the repeal of the laws despite the government's assurance to look into specific issues without abolishing the legislations.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via