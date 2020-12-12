Farmers' protest Day 17: Key updates as agitators threaten to intensify stir

As farmer unions opposing the three contentious agri laws plan to escalate their stir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare.

Modi said agriculture reforms, as part of government efforts, are aimed at removing roadblocks and the new laws will also bring in technology and investment in the sector.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has increased security arrangements at the city’s borders as farmers threatened to intensify the protest by blocking more highways around the national capital.

One of the 32 protesting unions on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the new reforms passed by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Here are five things you need to know about the stir today:

Increased deployment of police: Around 2,000 policemen have been deployed in Gurgaon and 3,500 in Faridabad to block the movement of protesters after they said they will occupy Delhi-Jaipur highway. The two cities in Haryana share borders with Delhi.

More concrete barriers have also been placed at various border points. There is no protest yet on Delhi's borders with Gurgaon and at other points of National Highway-8 that connects the national capital with Jaipur, a senior police officer said.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre: Raising the issue of death of protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how many more 'sacrifices have to be made' before the three agriculture sector laws will be repealed by the government.

Citing a clipping of a media report about the deaths of the farmers during the ongoing agitation, the Congress leader said, "How many more sacrifices have to be made by our farmer brother before these agriculture sector laws are repealed?"

View Full Image Security personnel stand guard during farmers' protest against new farm bills at Ghazipur (ANI)

'Put anti-social elements behind bars': After the central government's claims that the farmers’ protest is being misused by some “Leftist, Maoist, anti-social elements", Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said protesting farmers are not aware of any such stray element in their protest.

“Central Intelligence should catch them. If people of a banned organization are roaming amid us, put them behind bars. We haven’t found any such person here, if we do we’ll send them away," Tikait told ANI.

'Centre trying to defame farmers': Shiromani Akali Dar chief SS Badal said on Saturday that the Centre is trying to muzzle the voices of protesting farmers by calling the agitation "Khalistanis and political parties". "Unfortunate that if one disagrees with them they call them anti-nationals. Ministers giving such statements must apologise publicly. We condemn the Centre's attitude and such statements," he said.

"Unfortunate that Centre's trying to stifle the voices, instead of listening to them. Farmers don't want farm laws. Why is Centre showing tyranny when the section for whom laws have been formed don't want it? I request PM to listen to farmers," added Badal.

Ambala, Karnal toll plaza closed: Farmers closed two toll plazas in Haryana's Ambala and Karnal late last night, letting the vehicles cross without paying the duty.

The farmers, who were mainly from Haryana and Punjab were adamant that until the government fulfils their demands to withdraw the laws, the movement would continue in a similar way. This would lead to huge losses for the toll plaza operators. Thousands of vehicles cross the Bastara toll plaza on the Delhi-Chandigarh route everyday. Around ₹200 is charged here.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via