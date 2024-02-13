 Farmers protest: Delhi airport issues advisory for commuters. See roads to avoid, alternate routes | Mint
 Livemint

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Monday, suggesting passengers about disruptions due to farmers' protests at various Delhi borders starting Tuesday.

Farmers protest LIVE updates

“Please be advised that due to the anticipated farmers' protest at different Delhi borders starting on 13.02.2024, there will be traffic diversions in effect. For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented starting from 12.02.2024. We recommend planning your trip accordingly and staying informed about potential delays and alternative routes. To ensure a timely arrival, we strongly encourage travellers to utilize the Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the airport metro for Terminal 3 (T3) for convenient transportation options," the statement read.

Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated on the situation for any changes or impacts on their travel plans.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed, barricades and barbed wires have been put up, and traffic advisories have been issued by Delhi and Haryana authorities in anticipation of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest scheduled for Tuesday, February 13. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that over 200 farmer unions will be heading to Delhi to urge the Centre to address their demands. These demands include the enactment of a law to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

As per the restrictions issued by the Delhi Police, there shall be a prohibition on the assembly of people, blocking of roads, any type of procession agitation, rallies, or public meeting by the agitators.

The order stated there would be a ban on carrying corrosive substances, explosives, any firearms or any lethal weapon or any other article capable of being used as a weapon of offence or defence at any public place within the territory of Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police issued an advisory prohibiting the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles from Uttar Pradesh into the city. This order will be enforced until March 11, presumably to manage traffic and security concerns related to the anticipated farmers' protest and associated gatherings in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 13 Feb 2024, 07:11 AM IST
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 07:11 AM IST
