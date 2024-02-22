A young farmer died on Wednesday after the protests resumed on the Punjab-Haryana border which has resulted in tension near the region. Opposition parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, have launched a scathing attack against the Central government for failing to consider the demands of farmers. The BJP-ruled Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 23 due to farmers' protests. However, Union Minister Anurag Thaker said farmers are the nation's 'Annadatas' and added that the government is always ready for discussion with them.

