Farmers suspend 'Delhi Chalo' march for day after some of them suffer injuries due to tear gas shells at Shambhu along Punjab-Haryana border

Protesting farmers temporarily suspended their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Sunday afternoon after several people were injured in a clash with security personnel. A jatha of 101 farmers were stopped by the Haryana police soon after resuming their foot march from the Shambhu protest site to Delhi. Teargas shells were lobbed and water jets were shot through cannons to disperse the protesters after they reached the barricades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today we have decided to withdraw the 'jatha'. The agitation will continue today. One farmer has been admitted to PGI in a serious condition, and eight to nine farmers are injured. So we have withdrawn the 'jatha'. After the meeting, we will tell you about the future program," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told ANI.

Ambala police had earlier said the farmers' outfits would only be allowed to march ahead after getting permission from the national capital administration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}