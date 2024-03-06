Farmers protest: ‘Delhi Chalo’ march resumes today; Police steps up vigil at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders
Farmers protest: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha urge farmers to join 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday. Delhi Police increases vigil at Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.
Farmers will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march in full force on Wednesday. On Sunday, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmer's agitation had given a call from across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.