Farmers will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march in full force on Wednesday. On Sunday, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmer's agitation had given a call from across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.

