Farmers' protest: Delhi CP visits Singhu border to review law & order situation

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava visited the Singhu border on Saturday where farmers have been protesting against the contentious farm laws.

The top cop reviewed the law and order situation in the area and said that adequate force is deployed at the border.

"The law and order situation at the Singhu border is normal. There is no anticipation at this stage that something (untoward) will happen, but we are careful and adequate force is deployed at the border," Shrivastava said.

"We are in coordination with all agencies and forces. We have been sharing information. The traffic wing of the Delhi Police is constantly sharing advisory regarding the roads that are blocked," he added.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform people about the traffic situation at the border points.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Pl take alternate routes via Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road & NH 44," the traffic police wrote.

"The Chilla & Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni borders," it added.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November 26 against the three farm laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September.

Protesting Unions said on Saturday that they are ready to hold another round of talks with the Centre at 11 am on December 29 to resolve the issues. Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock as the farmers are adamant on the repeal of the three laws.

