Farmers protest LIVE updates: Thousands of farmers from various parts of India began their Delhi Chalo protest on Tuesday amid comprehensive preparations by police in Haryana and Delhi, which have orders to stop them from entering the national capital. The Sanyukt Kisa Morcha (non-political) is leading the second leg of the farmer's protest demanding guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The leaders have claimed that farmers from more than 200 organizations will join the Delhi Chalo march and will assemble in the national capital. They have claimed that the farmers come from all parts of India, but as per reports, more than 90% of the farmers are expected to be from Haryana and Delhi. The administrations in Delhi and Haryana are making elaborate provisions to control the movement of farmers' protests. Section 144 is imposed at various places including the Delhi border and police have warned the farmer groups of strict legal action, if they attempt to enter the national capital. The police have erected strong barricades and fencing at several places and are even testing their tear-gas shells to remain prepared for any untoward incident. Check all the Farmers protest LIVE updates here on LiveMint.

Farmers protest LIVE: Security beefed up at Delhi borders ahead of farmers' protest march Security measures have been intensified at the Delhi borders in anticipation of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' March by farmers on February 13. At Delhi's Jharoda border, barricades and barbed wires have been erected, and similar arrangements are observed at the Singhu border with rows of barricades lining the road. To ensure law and order, Section 144 has been enforced, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and assemblies. Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are actively present, and the border sealing preparations are extensive. (ANI)

Farmers protest LIVE: Farmers’ protest: Traffic diversions possible on Tuesday in Noida, police urge use of metro Noida Police on Monday said there could be traffic pressure on routes leading to and from Delhi in view of a proposed farmers protest in the national capital on Tuesday. Police said due to the protest in the national capital, there will be intensive security checks at the Noida-Delhi border areas with the possibility of route diversions, and people to opt for metro services for their commute. Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021. (PTI)

Farmers protest LIVE: Haryana police issues advisory in light of protest march Haryana police issued a travel advisory in light of the protest march called by farmer unions on February 13. View Full Image Haryana police issued a travel advisory in light of the protest march called by farmer unions on February 13.

Farmers protest LIVE: ‘114 companies with anti-riot gear depolyed,’ says AIG Manisha Chaudhary| WATCH “Comprehensive security measures have been taken. 114 companies with anti-riot gear have been deployed at the borders and other relevant areas. CCTV and drone technology is being used to keep an eye on miscreants. Haryana Police is ready to protect the public and deal with any untoward incidents," said AIG Manisha Chaudhary at a press briefing on security measures undertaken by Haryana Police ahead of the protest march, called by farmer unions, on February 13. (PTI)

'Nothing has been agreed upon yet,' says Rajasthan Kisan Morcha chief Ranjeet Singh Raju “Even the Swaminathan Report has mentions of MSP and waiver of interest on loans for farmers (which also is our main demand). Nothing has been agreed upon yet. The meeting (with Union Ministers) is still underway," said Rajasthan Kisan Morcha chief Ranjeet Singh Raju said on the meeting of Union Ministers with farmer representatives in Chandigarh. (PTI)

Farmers protest LIVE: 'We will move forward with the protest march at 10 am,' says SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal SKM (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said after attending the meeting between farm leaders and Union Ministers in Chandigarh earlier today, “We will move forward (with the protest march) at 10 am due to our helplessness. The government is not agreeing with us on bringing a MSP law, it wants to constitute a committee on it, and it does not agree with us on waiving off loans. We have given the government enough time but now we must go to Delhi."

Farmers protest LIVE: 'Government is not serious about our demands,' says Sarwan Singh Pandher| WATCH “We feel that the government is not serious about our demands. They just want to waste our time and don't want to give us anything. I would like to say that our movement is continuing, and we will move ahead with it tomorrow," Sarwan Singh Pandher said after attending the meeting between farm leaders and Union ministers in Chandigarh earlier today. (PTI)

Farmers protest LIVE: Visuals from NH 44 near Kundli, Haryana border| WATCH

Farmers protest LIVE: Huge security deployment, multi-layered barricading at borders to stop farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march Determined to stop farmers' march from entering the national capital, authorities in Delhi on Monday fortified the border points and banned large gatherings to avoid a breach of the law and order situation. Besides massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears, multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers have been put up at three border points - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Makeshift jails have also been set up at "specific locations" in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday, an official said. (PTI)

Farmers protest LIVE: Union ministers hold talks with farmers, tractor-trolleys from Punjab move towards Delhi A team of Union ministers on Monday evening held talks in Chandigarh with farmer leaders to dissuade them from their 'Delhi Chalo' march, even as tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab earlier in the day to join the protest. In Delhi, massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading have been made to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city on Tuesday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farmer unions would head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. (PTI)

Farmers protest LIVE: Security beefed up at Delhi borders| WATCH Security heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers towards the National Capital on Tuesday.

Farmers protest LIVE: Farmers set to march towards Delhi Tuesday; meet with Union ministers inconclusive Farmers are set to begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march Tuesday morning, a farmer leader asserted after their five-hour-long meeting with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive. Earlier on Monday, tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab to join the protest, mainly to press for a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops, while all eyes were on the second round of meeting between the government and the farmer union in Chandigarh. "We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters here after the meeting ended just before midnight. (PTI)