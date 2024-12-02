Protesting farmers broke through barricades on Monday afternoon as they launched a Delhi Chalo march to press for various demands. Security forces have implemented a 3-tier security plan and deployed around 5000 police personnel and 1,000 PSC workers in various locations for checking. Officials said that water cannon, TGS squad, fire squad and others have also been deployed for emergency and traffic management. Efforts are underway to manage traffic in and out of Delhi as vehicles found themselves waiting for hours in long queues.
Multi-layered barricades had been put up at the two border points at Shambhu and Khanauri where protesting farmers have been camping. A number of farmers have remained at the Shabhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since their protest march was stopped by security forces in mid-February. The last round of talks with the Centre was held soon after the incident but failed to elicit results.
Last week, the farmers announced that they would intensify their agitation and start a fast unto death from November 26. The protesters also said that they had opted to march towards Delhi after waiting “peacefully for the government (to reach out) for nine months".
The farmers plan to move towards the national capital in batches from the Shambhu border on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway. The first group began its march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon on December 2.
“Kalindi Kunj border, DND flyover border comes in our South East jurisdiction. Under Section 163 of BNS, no one is allowed to stage such protests without permission. There is extra deployment of police near both borders. Proper barricading has been done and CRPF officers will be there. Drone surveillance is also being done," said JCP Sanjay Kumar Jain.
The Supreme Court on Monday asked Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point to press for the acceptance of farmers' demands, to persuade the protesting farmers not to obstruct highways and cause inconvenience to people.
Massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as police set up multiple barricades in view of the farmers' protest march. Officials said that checking was underway at the borders and drones were being used for surveillance.