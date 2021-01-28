The Delhi Police on Thursday issued notices to 20 farmer leaders over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Notices were served to the farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Balbir S Rajewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally.

The Delhi Police has sought answers in three days on why the agreement with the police was broken and rules were flouted.

While the Delhi Police is holding farmer leaders responsible for violating the agreed rules of the tractor parade, which they say led to clashes in parts of the Capital, the farmers have said there was a conspiracy to sabotage and malign their peaceful protest.

The farmers have also scrapped their plans to march to the Parliament on 1 February, Budget Day.

The action comes after Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava alleged that the farmer leaders were involved in the 26 January violence and warned that no one will be spared.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly visit the injured police and security personnel who were attacked during the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

Shah will be visiting the injured personnel this afternoon at the Civil Lines hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Red Fort shut till 31 Jan

The Red Fort, which was over-run by protesting farmers on 26 January, has been temporarily shut for visitors from 27 January to 31 January, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in an order.

While the order did not mention the reason behind the closure, it is believed that this time will be utilised to ascertain the damage caused to the iconic monument when it was overrun by protesting farmers on 26 January.

As per reports, after the violence that erupted in the Red Fort premises on Republic Day, the ASI has taken a decision to keep the gates shut to take stock of the damages.

