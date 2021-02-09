OPEN APP
New Delhi: Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi. (PTI)

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 07:06 AM IST Staff Writer

The deployment of the police force was increased in the Delhi borders following the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

The Delhi Police on Monday withdrew the additional police force deployed at national capital borders, where farmers are camping for over two months demanding withdrawal of three farm laws, reports ANI.

As per an internal communication of Delhi Police, as accesed by ANI, the additional forces are asked to go back to their respective units and districts.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Police had also announced a reward of 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence, according to the Delhi Police.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

