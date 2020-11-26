Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and a few other states are slated to reach the national capital on Thursday morning to demonstrate against the government's new farm laws.

Farmers from five states, including UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab, have assembled at the Haryana border for their march towards Delhi today and tomorrow.

A call for 'Delhi Chalo' was issued in this regard by several farm leaders and farmer organisations, which led to prohibitory orders being put in place by the government of Haryana and the Delhi Police.

Here are the latest updates of farmers' protest march:

1) Security heightened at Delhi-Faridabad border - Security has been heightened at the Delhi-Faridabad border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. "We've clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points," Faridabad Police said.

View Full Image Security heightened at Delhi-Faridabad border.

2) Delhi metro to and from NCR have been curtailed till 2 pm today - In view of the farmers' rally against the Centre's new farm laws, Delhi metro services to and from the National Capital Region will be restricted today till 2 pm. In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that it's being done due to the farmers' march at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding.

3) Delhi Police, CRPF jawans deployed at border - Visuals of cemented barricades and cranes were seen today morning at Delhi's Badarpur border to halt the farmers' protest march. Apart from the Delhi Police personnel, Central Reserve Police Force jawans have also been deployed at the Badarpur border.

4) Heavy deployment of police at Delhi-Haryana border - Heavy police personnel have been deployed on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in the anticipation of farmer's 'Delhi-Chalo' protests. Police are also using drones to monitor the situation.

View Full Image Heavy police personnel have been deployed on the Singhu border.

5) Tight security near Karna Lake in Karnal - Security deployment near Karna Lake in Karnal, Haryana in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest rally.

View Full Image Security deployment near Karna Lake in Karnal.

6) Security tightened near Faridabad - Forces from two police stations, besides three CRPF battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border. "We are checking every vehicle passing from here. Home Guard jawans are here. Senior officers are making rounds. We are prepared to deal with any situation," Sub-Inspector Prithviraj Meena told news agency ANI on Thursday.

7) Delhi Police forbids entry of protesters - The Delhi Police have rejected all requests from various farmers' organisations to hold protest in Delhi on 26, 27 November. Delhi Police, in a tweet, said on Wednesday: "All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organizers."

8) Haryana Police used water cannons - The Haryana Police on Wednesday used water cannons against farmers of the state marching towards the national capital on the national highway in Ambala and Kurukshetra. Several farmer groups also blocked roads and highways on their way to Delhi.

9) Section 144 imposed - To prevent assembly of protesters, the Haryana authorities had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in several parts of the state. Several farmer leaders were also taken into custody by the Haryana Police.

10) Haryana seals borders - Haryana has also sealed borders with Punjab and Delhi today and tomorrow. Stepping up the vigil on borders with Punjab in light of the farmers' protest march, Haryana had suspended its bus service to Punjab for 26 and 27 November and diverted all traffic from the blocked roads.

