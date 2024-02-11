The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of a proposed farmer's protest on February 13. Prohibitory orders were imposed in several areas over the weekend and thousands of police personnel have been deployed along Delhi's borders with neighbouring states. Authorities have also fortified the perimeters with concrete blocks, road spike barriers and barbed wires ahead of the Delhi Chalo agitation.

According to an official communique traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed at the Singhu border with Haryana from Monday onwards. Commuters going from Delhi to UP via the Gazipur border have also been asked to take alternative routes. The traffic police advisory highlighted several alternative routes that can be used by different vehicle categories over the next few days. Barricades have already been put up in some areas and police checking has intensified along the Ghazipur border. Elaborate security arrangements have been undertaken after several farmer unions called for a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 13. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and several farmer associations have called the protest to press the Centre to accept their demands. This includes the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 were imposed in the northeast district of the national capital on Sunday and the police have prohibited public gatherings at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Several teams have also been formed to keep a strict vigil on bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and roads to ensure that protesters do not enter the city using any other mode of conveyance.

The Delhi Police issued in advisory on Sunday to bar the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles into the city from Uttar Pradesh. The order will remain in force up until March 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

