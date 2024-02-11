Farmers' protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of planned march, borders fortified
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of farmer's protest on February 13. Thousands of police personnel have been deployed along Delhi's borders with neighbouring states ahead of farmer's protest.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of a proposed farmer's protest on February 13. Prohibitory orders were imposed in several areas over the weekend and thousands of police personnel have been deployed along Delhi's borders with neighbouring states. Authorities have also fortified the perimeters with concrete blocks, road spike barriers and barbed wires ahead of the Delhi Chalo agitation.
Prohibitory orders under section 144 were imposed in the northeast district of the national capital on Sunday and the police have prohibited public gatherings at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Several teams have also been formed to keep a strict vigil on bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and roads to ensure that protesters do not enter the city using any other mode of conveyance.
The Delhi Police issued in advisory on Sunday to bar the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles into the city from Uttar Pradesh. The order will remain in force up until March 11.
(With inputs from agencies)
