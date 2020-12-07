Farmers' protest enters day 12: See roads that are open, blocked at Delhi border

The farmers' agitation in Delhi entered the twelfth day today, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws. As farmers continued their sit-in demonstrations against farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh. In a series of tweets, Traffic Police issued an advisory today, informing commuters about diverted routes.

Roads closed or diverted due to the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital:

1) Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed.

2) NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad,Saboli borders.

3) Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH44.

4) The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

5) The Gazipur border on on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi . People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.

6) Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

7) Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers.

8) Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

9) Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.