Five rounds of talks between the government and the farmers have failed to end the stalemate and, on 9 December, the sixth round of talks was cancelled.

However, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has said that the Centre will soon call farmers' leaders for the next round of talks to end the deadlock over the farm laws as the ongoing protest by farmers around the national capital borders has entered its 20th day today.

The protest is set to intensify further as more farmers are expected to join the ongoing agitation at Delhi's border points to press for their demands.

More than 2,000 women from the families of those protesting at the Singhu border here are likely to join the demonstration in the coming days.

Farmer leaders have said that they were making arrangements for the women coming from different parts of Punjab. Tents are being put up, separate langar is being planned, and extra temporary toilets are being arranged, they added.

Here's your 10-point development to this big story:

1) At the Jaisinghpur-Khera border, Rampal Jat, Kisan Mahapanchayat said that the three agri laws will only benefit the businessmen, not the farmers.

2) On the minimum support price guarantee, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border said, "Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also a farmer. At what rate was his farm produce sold, was it sold at MSP? Did he suffer loss or earned profit?...The government should visit villages and hold meetings."

3) Taking a swipe at the Modi government, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And Crony capitalists are best friends."

4) Meanwhile, protesting farmers at the Singhu border say that there is a lack of cleanliness at the protest site. "Administration is totally at fault for not providing water in washrooms here. We'll die of diseases but we won't leave till our demands are met," says Bhaag Singh, a farmer from Sangrur, Punjab.

5) Speaking to a news agency, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the farmers should come and understand these laws. "Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government," Gadkari added.

6) Farmers protesting against the govt's agri laws staged a day-long fast at various protest sites on Monday. The farmers have said that they will continue to hold protests till the Centre repeals the farm laws.

7) While speaking to reporters, farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Takait claimed protests planned on Monday were successful. "The farmers will not go back. We will prepare a strategy after tomorrow," Takait said. He also alleged that Uttar Pradesh farmers are being confined to their homes or arrested to prevent them from joining the ongoing protests.

8) Also, representatives of around 10 farmers' outfits from states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar -- met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday. The farmer leaders, affiliated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) extended their support to the govt's farm laws.

9) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also observed a day-long fast in solidarity with protesting farmers on Monday. "If kisan or jawan are in trouble, how can the country be happy? Today, instead of fields they are in protest. But today, India is with them," the Delhi CM said while addressing AAP workers at the party office.

10) Thousands of farmers marching towards the national capital have been halted near Jaisinghpur-Khera in Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur to prevent them from crossing into Haryana.

