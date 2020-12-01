Farmers' protest enters sixth day: 10 points

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre's new farm laws entered the sixth day today. Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana. Due to the protests, traffic continued to be disrupted in the city. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police today alerted commuters to take an alternate route since Singhu and Tikri borders continued to remain closed. Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited the farmers for talks today at 3 pm.

Let's take a look at the 10 big developments so far:

1) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are holding a meeting over farmers protest at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda

2)Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited the farmers for talks at 3 pm today. The government had earlier invited farmers for talks on Thursday but agreed to meet on Tuesday due to cold weather and the coronavirus pandemic, Narendra Singh Tomar said.

3) Serpentine queues of vehicles clogged the roads in parts of the national capital today as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana closed for traffic and heightened checking at other places in view of the ongoing farmers' protest. The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana.

4) On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers were being misled by opposition parties and that his government would resolve all their concerns. “The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options," PM Modi said.

5) On Monday, Amit Shah met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the second time in less than 24 hours after farmers’ organizations rejected the government’s conditional invitation for talks.

6) The farmers, who on Sunday had announced that they would block five points of entry into Delhi in coming days while rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, said they have come for a decisive battle and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat"

7) Home Minister Amit Shah pressed for talks on Saturday but said the farmers would have to shift their protests to a government-designated venue in New Delhi and stop blocking the highways. The farmers rejected the offer and said they would continue camping out on highways until the laws are withdrawn.

8) The protests have gone on for at least two months in Punjab and Haryana states but gained nationwide limelight on Thursday when thousands of farmers clashed with police, who used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges to push them back as they tried to enter New Delhi.

9)The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

10) Farmers say they are apprehensive that the laws will pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The government has, however, said that these will benefit farmers.

