Farmers' protest enters sixth day: 10 points

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre's new farm laws entered the sixth day today. Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana. Due to the protests, traffic continued to be disrupted in the city. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police today alerted commuters to take an alternate route since Singhu and Tikri borders continued to remain closed. Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited the farmers for talks today at 3 pm.