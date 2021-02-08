OPEN APP
Maharashtra Former CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.(ANI Photo)
Maharashtra Former CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.(ANI Photo)

Farmers' protest: Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt for ordering probe into celebrity tweets

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 07:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Hours after state Home Minister ordered a probe into celebrity tweets, BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Anil Deshmukh for ordering an investigation into celebrities' tweets on the ongoing farmers' stir

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's decision to probe 'identical' tweets posted by several celebrities on farmers' protest has come under Opposition attack.

Hours after state Home Minister ordered a probe into celebrity tweets, BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Anil Deshmukh for ordering an investigation into celebrities' tweets on the ongoing farmers' stir.

In a sharp attack, Fadnavis wrote on Twitter, "Disgusting and highly deplorable! Where is your Marathi pride now? Where is your Maharashtra dharma? We will never find such 'ratnas' (gems) in the entire nation who order probe against Bharat Ratnas who always stand strong in one voice for our nation. Has this Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government lost all its senses?"

"Actually, now it seems necessary to probe the mental state and stability of the ones who made such demand and of people who ordered a probe against our Bharat Ratnas," he added.

Another BJP leader, Ram Kadam, produced a collage of tweets with similar wordings and asked if such tweets would also be investigated.

"Congress leaders and the Maharashtra government should carefully read the tweets of the following celebrities. All are in the language of Congress. Will you take action against all these celebrities now? Why bother our Lata Didi and Sachin?" Ram Kadam tweeted in Marathi.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant has informed that Anil Deshmukh has given orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities on the farmers' issue. He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that national heroes were being intimidated by the ruling party.

Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Lata Mangeshkar among several others had tweeted calling for unity in the country after international pop star Rihanna, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and others extended their support to farmers protesting at the borders of India's capital against the three new agriculture laws.

With agency inputs

