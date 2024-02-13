The Delhi Chalo farmers protest began at 10:00 AM of Tuesday and thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana and en route to Delhi to demand guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for their crops

The police is deploying all measures to prevent their entry in the national capital and fired tear gas to disperse the farmers at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana. Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest LIVE The Delhi and Haryana police have made some elaborate preparations to restrict the movement of protesting farmers. The police have established various check points and the borders are blocked with strong barricades and stone walls. The farmers clashed with the police at various places and removed the cement barricades forcibly to move towards Delhi. The police can be seen using force against farmers, who are shoved up in police vans and are being detained. The administration has deployed police in huge numbers to deal with the farmers and to stop the movement of their trucks, tractors, and other vehicles, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires are used. In some areas, as the farmers turn up in huge numbers, they can be seen physically removing all the obstacles in their way.

The law enforcement authorities are actively surveilling social media platforms to gather information, alongside deploying drones extensively to monitor activities associated with the protest. Earlier, the government also decided to shut the internet access in some areas of Haryana to prevent the spread of misinformation.

"11 companies deployed here. We are ensuring that there is no law and order situation here and citizens do not face any trouble in commuting. As of now, there is no march towards the Tikri border (with Delhi), but the situation is dynamic and we are monitoring it using various sources," Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said.

The Delhi Police has also sealed its border with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and the movement of traffic remains restricted. The senior officers are present at the location and the Delhi Police has also roped in central forces to deal with the protestors.

"A sufficient number of police and CAPF personnel are deployed on all Delhi borders. During such large-scale protests, we request the administration to designate any large area as a temporary holding area or temporary detention center. For this protest, we've requested the administration to designate any large area as a temporary holding area to keep detained protestors," Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Additional CP Northern Range, Delhi Police said.

