Farmers protest: From ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on hold to SKM’s planned meeting on Thursday. Top 10 points
Farmers from multiple states Wednesday resumed the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march after the 4th round of talks with Union Ministers failed. Here are ten points to note about the ongoing agitation ranging from the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on hold, the chilli powder incident to SKM’s planned meeting on Thursday
Farmers from multiple states Wednesday resumed the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march after the fourth round of talks with Union Ministers failed. Farmer leaders taking part in agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday.