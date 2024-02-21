Farmers from multiple states Wednesday resumed the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march after the fourth round of talks with Union Ministers failed. Farmer leaders taking part in agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are ten points to note about the ongoing agitation ranging from the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on hold, and the chilli powder incident, SKM’s planned meeting on Thursday:

Union Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday invited farmer leaders to discuss the various issues raised by protesting farmers like MSP, crop diversification, stubble issue, and FIR in the next round of talks (fifth round of talks). However, farmers are yet to confirm if they will hold another round of talks with the government after they rejected the Centre's proposal of MSP on five crops for 5 years. Supporting the farmer's agitation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government will register an FIR to investigate how a young farmer was killed at Khanori border. The Punjab chief minister further claimed that he is getting threats about imposing presidential rule in the state but he won't bow down to such threats. Farmer union leaders put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days on Wednesday after a protester was allegedly killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanori, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at Shambhu that they will decide the next course of action on Friday evening. Haryana Police claimed that 12 police officials were "seriously injured" amid unrest at the Data Singh-Khanori border. The police alleged that "the protesters surrounded the police from all sides. They poured chilli powder in the stubble and burnt it. They attacked the policemen using sticks and maces. Stone pelting was also done". A protesting farmer succumbs to a head injury at the Khanori border, the Indian Express reported while tweeting a video of the incident. Clashes intensified as authorities deployed tear gas shells at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, injuring several farmers, the report said. However, the Haryana Police dismissed reports of the death of one farmer as "rumours". They said no farmers died on Tuesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday sent an advisory to the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab asking it to maintain law and order in the wake of the farmer's agitation, PTI reported citing sources. The MHA's move followed a report that estimated that over 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that a crucial meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is scheduled for Thursday, where farmers from across the country will convene to decide the future course of the agitation. "The key issues of the farmers are the MSP guarantee, the electricity amendment bill and the implementation of the Swaminathan committee report. If there is no guarantee on MSP, farmers of the whole country will face problems," PTI quoted Tikait as saying. Haryana police Wednesday fired tear gas to scatter protesting farmers as they resumed a march to the capital, equipped with cranes and excavators. Later the police issued an advisory asking the owners of Poclains, JCBs not to provide the services of their equipment to the protestors. Haryana Police wrote on X, "Owners and operators of Poclains, JCBs: Pls do not provide the services of ur equipment to the protestors. Pl withdraw these machines from the protest site. These machines may be used to cause harm to security forces, it's a non bailable offence and you may be held criminally liable." Jhajjar Police have taken out a flag march in Haryana's Bahadurgarh amid the ongoing farmers' protests. In the wake of ongoing farmers' protest, Deputy Commissioner of Police Delhi (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said "We have made strict security arrangements in view of the festivals. We have deployed personnel across the district and have deployed drones for surveillance. We are also conducting anti-sabotage checks in market areas. For the farmers' protest, we are taking intelligence inputs from adjoining border districts of UP. We have placed barricades at highways as well as other intersections." As farmers resumed their protests today, traffic was hit on Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Bahadurgarh and several other roads after heavy deployment was made to ensure law and order.

