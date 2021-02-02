Farmers' protest: Gazipur border closed; Sanjay Raut to meet protesting farmers

Farmers' protest: Gazipur border closed; Sanjay Raut to meet protesting farmers1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 11:23 AM IST
The Shiv Sena has been supporting the farmers who are agitating at Delhi's border points
Amid the farmers' protest, Gazipur border, on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, is closed for traffic. In an advisory, the traffic police have asked people to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, Chilla, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni borders: Additional CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi.
12 children in Maharashtra given sanitiser instead of polio drops1 min read . 11:15 AM IST
Farmers protest: Twitter blocks 250 handles, posts over provocative content1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
Covid-19: India records 8,635 cases in a day, active tally at 1.63 lakh1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
5.2 magnitude quake hits 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he will visit farmers who are protesting at the Ghazipur border near Delhi, as per the instruction of Maharashtra Chief Minister and party head Uddhav Thackeray.
The Shiv Sena has been supporting the farmers who are agitating at Delhi's border points for over two months against the Centre's three new farm laws.
"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government took decisions in the interest of farmers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stood with farmers when they were in pain. Will visit the farmers protesting at Ghazipur border on his instruction," Raut tweeted, adding he will reach there at 1 pm.
Farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders turned into fortresses Monday as police beefed up security and strengthened barricades.
At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.
Protesters have been pouring in as the Bharatiya Kisan Union members and its leader Rakesh Tikait have stayed pitched at Ghazipur's UP Gate, occupying a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut highway since November last year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.