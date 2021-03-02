Ghazipur border, which remained closed since January 26 following the Republic Day violence, was on Tuesday reopened for vehicular movement.

However, the movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital.

Following the reopening of the border, a commuter said, "Earlier, one had to go through Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway or take a different route. Now our time will be saved."

The vehicular movement from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi is still not allowed.

The security at the Ghazipur border in the national capital was increased after violence erupted on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally. Delhi Police had also cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.

Meanwhile, the farmers' protest -- which began on November 26 last year against the newly enacted three farm laws -- continues as no new dates for discussions between the government and farmers' unions have been declared.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at Delhi's borders. However, the implementation of the three laws was in January put on hold by the Supreme Court.

