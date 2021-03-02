Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers' protest: Ghazipur border reopens, vehicular movement allowed from Delhi
Vehicles move towards Ghaziabad after the road connecting it with Delhi via Ghazipur reopened for vehicular movement, since its closure following clashes between police and farmers on January 26 in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

Farmers' protest: Ghazipur border reopens, vehicular movement allowed from Delhi

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST Staff Writer

The movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital.

Ghazipur border, which remained closed since January 26 following the Republic Day violence, was on Tuesday reopened for vehicular movement.

Ghazipur border, which remained closed since January 26 following the Republic Day violence, was on Tuesday reopened for vehicular movement.

However, the movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly: Report

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST

Maharashtra govt will not disconnect power supply of defaulting consumers: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST

India sincere to emerge as leading blue economy of world: PM Modi at Maritime India Summit 2021

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST

However, the movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly: Report

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST

Maharashtra govt will not disconnect power supply of defaulting consumers: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST

India sincere to emerge as leading blue economy of world: PM Modi at Maritime India Summit 2021

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Following the reopening of the border, a commuter said, "Earlier, one had to go through Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway or take a different route. Now our time will be saved."

The vehicular movement from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi is still not allowed.

The security at the Ghazipur border in the national capital was increased after violence erupted on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally. Delhi Police had also cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.

Meanwhile, the farmers' protest -- which began on November 26 last year against the newly enacted three farm laws -- continues as no new dates for discussions between the government and farmers' unions have been declared.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at Delhi's borders. However, the implementation of the three laws was in January put on hold by the Supreme Court.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.