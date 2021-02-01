Farmers' protest: Govt extends suspension of internet at Delhi's border areas till 11 pm tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 02:49 PM IST
- The Ministry informed that these services have been suspended to maintain public safety and to avert public emergency
- Heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 68
Centre on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet services till 11 pm February 2 at Delhi's -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders -- to maintain law and order amid the farmers' protest against the newly-enacted farm laws.
"In exercise of the power conferred under Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) rules 2017 and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in the areas of Singhu. Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 23:00 Hours on January 31 to 23:00 Hours on February 2," the Home Ministry order read.
The decision has been taken to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, a Home ministry official said.
The suspension of internet services at the three border points and their adjoining areas was imposed at 11 pm on January 29 and was initially effective till 11 pm on January 31.
Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 68.
Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.
Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.
Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.
