Farm laws: Centre invites farmers for next round of talks on 30 Dec at 2 pm

The Central Government has invited farmers for talks on Wednesday at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, saying that they are committed to resolving issues with an open mind.

In reply to farmers' letter on resuming talks, the Agri Ministry has said that the government is committed to find a logical solution on all relevant issues.

Meanwhile, Union ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal are holding a meeting at the former's house to discuss the government's strategy ahead of meeting farmers.

Ahead of another round of dialogue with the government, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait stated that the talks are still on the table. However, the farmer leader warned, saying: "Today is 33rd day of the protest. If the government won't listen, then we will use Formula 66, which mean, we will continue the agitation for double the days [66 days]."

"Talks will be on repealing of three farm laws and implementation of Swaminathan committee report," he said.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has hit out at the ruling BJP and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of behaving like the East India Company. He even said those who sat on the laps of the Britishers are now deciding the fate of the country and cannot see the pain of the farmers.

"The Prime Minister should not act arbitrarily like East India Company." "45 farmers have died, how many more will have to die before Government talks to them?" Surjewala asked.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, had written a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed 29 December as the next date for the meeting.

Kejriwal challenges govt to have debate with farmers

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a visit to the Singhu border protest site where thousands of farmers have been agitating against Centre's farm laws for a month now.

This was the Delhi CM's second visit to the Singhu border. The chief minister had first visited Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on 7 December.

Kejriwal has appealed to the Centre to repeal the new farm laws and said farmers are protesting for their survival.

"I challenge any Union minister to have an open debate with the farmers and it will be clear how harmful these laws are," he added.

Tens of thousands of farmers are camping at various border points of the national capital for over a month now, demanding the repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

After five rounds of talks between the farmers and the government failed to reach a conclusion, the Supreme Court ordered that a committee be formed to address the issue.

The farmers have been protesting since 26 November at the Singhu border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

