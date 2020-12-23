Farmers' protest: Govt is delaying talks to tire agitators, say unions

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Yudhvir Singh on Wednesday accused the central government of taking the farmers' issues lightly and delaying the talks to resolve them.

"The way Centre is carrying this process of talks, it's clear that the government wants to delay this issue and break the morale of protesting farmers'. Government is taking our issues lightly. I am warning them to take cognizance of this matter and find a solution soon," said Singh.

Addressing a press conference, a farmer leader said they were ready for talks, but the government should send a concrete proposal for that to happen.

"We have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments," said farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka.

"Central government should abandon its stubbornness and accept the demands of farmers," he said, adding that conducive environment should be made for talks.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end.

The statements came the same day when Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready for a discussion at the time and date chosen by farmers' unions. The Union Minister also urged them to inform him on what they want to "add and subtract" from the government's proposal on the farm laws.

"I am hopeful that farmers' unions will discuss our request. Whatever they want to add and subtract from the government's proposal, they should tell us. We are ready for a discussion at the time and date of their convenience. I hope they will give us a date and we will find resolutions. I am hopeful of a solution," Tomar said in his address on Kisan Diwas.

The Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far and so far but the deadlock continues.

