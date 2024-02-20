Farmers' protest: Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet in 7 districts till February 21
The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Tuesday extended the temporary ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts of the state till Wednesday i.e. February 21 in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation
The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana on Tuesday extended the temporary ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts of the state till Wednesday i.e. February 21 in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message