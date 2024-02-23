Farmers' protest: Haryana Police lob tear gas to stop protesters from reaching Khanauri border, cop injured in clash
Protesting farmers clashed with police near Haryana Police at Khanauri border, leading to stone-throwing and tear gas shells being fired by officials.
Protesting farmers clashed with the police near the Haryana Police near Khanauri border on Friday. A clash ensued between police personnel and farmers after protesters threw stones at police personnel. Officials also fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.
