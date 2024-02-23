Farmers' protest: Haryana Police to seize properties, bank accounts of agitators who damaged public property
The Haryana Police said government and private properties had been damaged amid the ongoing Dilli Chalo farmers' march. According to an official statement it will now initiate proceedings to recover damages via the seizure of properties and bank accounts of protesters.
The Haryana Police has initiated proceedings to seize the assets of protesting farmers who damaged public property during the ongoing 'Dilli Chalo' agitation. The development came mere hours after officials announced the withdrawal of its earlier decision to invoke the National Security Act against some farm leaders. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading a march to press the government into accepting their demands — including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for crops and a farm loan waiver.