Farmers' protest: Haryana Police to seize properties, bank accounts of agitators who damaged public property

Farmers' protest: Haryana Police to seize properties, bank accounts of agitators who damaged public property

Livemint

The Haryana Police said government and private properties had been damaged amid the ongoing Dilli Chalo farmers' march. According to an official statement it will now initiate proceedings to recover damages via the seizure of properties and bank accounts of protesters.

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers at a protest site

The Haryana Police has initiated proceedings to seize the assets of protesting farmers who damaged public property during the ongoing 'Dilli Chalo' agitation. The development came mere hours after officials announced the withdrawal of its earlier decision to invoke the National Security Act against some farm leaders. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading a march to press the government into accepting their demands — including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for crops and a farm loan waiver.

An official statement said the Haryana Police would move to recover damages through the seizure of properties and bank accounts of protesters. Officials said the farmers were making continuous attempts to break the barricades put up along the state border. Attempts are also being made to disturb law and order by pelting stones and creating a ruckus. The statement said government and private properties had been damaged and 30 policemen injured.

The Ambala police had issued a statement on Thursday insisting that it was implementing the process of detaining office bearers of the protesting farmer outfits under provisions of the NSA in order to maintain law and order and prevent criminal activities. Inspector General of Police (Ambala Range) Sibash Kabiraj later said the move had been reconsidered.

ALSO READ: Delhi Chalo march: Haryana govt withdraws National Security Act against farmer leaders

Meanwhile the Samyukt Kisan Morcha observed a 'black day' following the death of one protester during clashes between the Haryana Police and farmers from Punjab. The incident took place on Wednesday after the farmers rushed to the multi-layer barricades set up by authorities and clashed with security personnel at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana.

Several farm outfits led demonstrations and burnt effigies of BJP leaders to protest the Haryana Police actions on Friday. The protesters demanded the resignation of the ministers and the registration of a murder case against those responsible for the death of Shubhkaran Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)

