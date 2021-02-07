Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment at Delhi borders after 'chakka jam'

As farmers' protest against the three newly-enacted farm laws enters day 74, heavy security deployment continued at the Delhi borders today morning.

A security personnel was seen standing in huge numbers near the barricades placed near the Tikri border, a day after the "chakka jam" call given by the farmer groups who were protesting against the farm laws for more than two months at the national capital's border.

"The government should consider the fact that protesting farmers are dying and these laws should be repealed so that we can go back home. We have been protesting for nearly three months and till these laws are not withdrawn we'll keep protesting here peacefully," Chanranjeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab, told news agency ANI.

Kuldeep Singh Danda, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said, "Farmers held chakka jam very peacefully. We just want to tell the government that a lot of people are standing with us and supporting our cause while we are protesting. I would like to appeal to the farmers to stay firm and we will win."

Farmers' agitation against the three agriculture laws at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) entered Day 72 today.

Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'

Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has called on peasants across the country to join the "tractor revolution" as part of the ongoing protests at Delhi's borders.

During a speech to supporters at the Ghazipur protest area, Tikait reached out to the farming community, many of whom especially in the Delhi-NCR region have been upset over the National Green Tribunal's ban on diesel vehicles, including tractors, that are over 10 years old.

"The tractors, which run in the farms will now run at the NGT's office in Delhi also. Until recently, they had not asked which vehicles are 10 years old. What is their plan? Phase-out tractors older than 10 years and help the corporates? But the tractors older than 10 years will also run and the movement (for repeal of the new farm laws) will also be strengthened," the 51-year-old farmer leader has said.

Farmers have announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on 6 February. Due to that heavy police personnel deployed across Delhi-NCR including Shahjahanpur (Delhi-Rajasthan) border.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary, and Reserve Forces were deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain the law and order situation here. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With agency inputs

