Farmers' Protest: ‘Human rights must be protected’, says UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh on Shubkaran's death
UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh raised concerns over the ‘freedom of expression’ and ‘human rights’ of protesting farmers at Delhi borders amid the ongoing Delhi Chalo march.
British Parliament on Thursday raised concerns over Shubkaran Singh's death at Khanauri border amid the ongoing farmers' Delhi Chalo march. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, a Sikh Member of Parliament from Britain said the ‘freedom of expression’ of farmers must be protected.
