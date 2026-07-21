Farmer's Protest LIVE Updates: Punjab farmers hit the road to stage sit in at Kishan Ghat against India-US trade deal

Farmer's Protest LIVE Updates: Punjab farmers are slated to hold a demonstration at Kishan Ghat today against the proposed India-US trade deal. A large number of farmers from Patiala arrived at Shambhu Border on Tuesday morning for “mahapanchayat” mega rally called by the Desh Bachao Morcha.

Why are farmers marching to the capital?

Farmers from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also expected to join the agitation. Several farmer organisations will participate in the protest, including members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, BKU Ekta Sangharsh and Azaad Kisan Morcha.

According to protesting farmers, cheaper agricultural imports into India under the India-US trade deal agreement, would adversely affect farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers, small traders and the country's agricultural economy. The farmers seek withdrawal of the proposed trade pact to safeguard the interests of farmers and the common people.

Scores of farmers assembled at Beas a day before the scheduled protest. The convoy gathered at Fatehgarh Sahib–Sirhind for the night and headed to Delhi through the Shambhu border. As per media reports, around 550 farmers' unions and social organisations from across the country will participate in the demonstration.

Police tightens security check at Shambhu border

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, who was enroute the capital city for mega rally, was detained by Haryana police in Kurukshetra. According to spokesperson of the outfit, Prince Waraich, Charuni's vehicle was intercepted by police on National Highway-152D, near Pehowa, PTI reported. This incident triggered farmers who gathered at the toll plaza at the Hisar-Chandigarh stretch of the national highway in Thana village and launched a sit-in.

Haryana police detained some BKU (Charuni) members in Ambala after they blocked the toll plaza and have tightened security at the Shambhu border point between Haryana and Punjab.

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