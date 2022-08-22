Farmers protest in Delhi: Traffic cops issue advisory. Avoid these routes today

Farmers protest in Delhi: Traffic cops issue advisory. Avoid these routes today2 min read . 08:35 AM IST
- The Delhi Traffic Police has beefed up security and deployed more cops at Noida and Gurugram borders
In view of Samyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar on Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police has beefed up security and deployed more cops at the NCR.
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers –announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (August 18), demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for the crops. The agitated farmers are also seeking the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price among other demands.
As a result, the Delhi Police has requested commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid some of the routes. Delhi Police has increased the security forces and barricaded the Singhu border which is located in North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border which is located on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.
In an official statement, the traffic cops said that special traffic arrangements have been made in view of Mahapanchayat by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha at Jantar Mantar.
According to the Delhi Traffic, the high likelihood of congestion are on the following roads:
Why are farmers protesting?
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmers' organizations are demanding the proper implementation of MSP for the crops. Tikait and other farmer leaders have ended the stir which ran for 75 hours. And, they will convene the next meeting in Delhi on September 6.
The farmer leaders said their agitation started with the arrival of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and different parts of Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday night.
Lakhimpur Kheri is represented in Lok Sabha by Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home.
His son Ashish Mishra is accused of the violence that took place on October 3 last year in which four farmers and a journalist were among the eight people killed.
The SKM core committee members, including Tejinder Singh Virk and Dr Ashish Mittal, had informed that their leaders would hand over two charters of demands to the Kheri district administration, one to be forwarded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the other to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Elaborating on the content of the memoranda, they said the one addressed to Adityanath would demand full implementation of the agreement between Tikait and the Uttar Pradesh officials on October 4, 2021.
The five-point memorandum would also press for immediate payment of pending cane dues, free electricity to farmers, stopping prepaid metres on domestic power connections, check over stray animals and compensation to drought-hit farmers.
Mittal said the memorandum for the prime minister would stress on the demand to sack Mishra from the Union cabinet in view of his role in the violence, release of innocent farmers, implementation of Swaminathan report with MSP on C2 50% formula, withdrawal of cases against farmers and withdrawal of electricity amendment bill.
