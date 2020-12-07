Farmers protest: Karnataka Cong to launch letter drive against agri, labour laws

Ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' announced by various farmers' association in light of the ongoing protests, the Congress unit in Karnataka said on Monday that it will launch a letter campaign against the contentious farm and labour laws. The drive is aimed to show support for farmers and labourers.

These letters, with the signature of farmers and labourers, will be sent to the President of the country, urging him to not approve the controversial laws, said Congress Karnataka Unit chief DK Shivakumar at a press conference.

He said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has directed the party workers to collect the signatures of the farmers and labourers to show their discontent.

"On the directions of our party president Sonia Gandhi, we are going to provide 8.8 lakh letters to the farmers and labourers who will sign on it and send it to the President of India," Shivakumar said.

He added that the party machinery right from the state level, district level to the village level will work towards distributing the letter and gathering signatures of people to send it to the President.

To a question on the anti-cow slaughter bill, which the BJP wanted to table in the ongoing assembly session, Shivakumar said there already existed an anti-cow slaughter law in place in the state.

"The BJP and its ministers are giving a political and communal colour to it.They should know in this country who is exporting beef. In which part of the country they are located and who are they. They should know their (beef exporters) background," Shivakumar said.

According to the Congress chief, the anti-cow slaughter bill is against the farmers.

With inputs from agencies.

