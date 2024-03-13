Farmers' protest: Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow; Delhi Police issues traffic advisory — details here
People going towards the airport, railway stations or bus stands “are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand”.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that it would organise the All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday, March 14. In a statement, it said that "thousands of farmers, agriculture workers and rural people have started marching towards Delhi to participate" in the event.