The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that it would organise the All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday, March 14. In a statement, it said that "thousands of farmers, agriculture workers and rural people have started marching towards Delhi to participate" in the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SKM said the coordination committees concerned and subcommittees met on March 13 and gave final touches to all preparations and arrangements. Over 50,000 farmers are likely to attend the Mahapanchayat.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls upon farmers, agricultural workers and common people of India including those in coordination with SKM like Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, other Trade Unions, Women's Organizations, Student’s Organizations, Youth Organizations and Democratic Organizations to participate in large numbers and make this historic Mahapanchayat a grand success," it said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kisan Mahapanchayat: Delhi traffic police issues traffic advisory To avoid jams and congestion on the roads in the capital due to the Mahapanchayat, Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory.

It said that between 6 am and 4 pm, traffic will be regulated on the following roads:

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Asaf Ali Road

Swami Vivekanand Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

Minto Road

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover

Bhavbhuti Marg

Chaman Lal Marg

Barakhamba Road

Tolstoy Marg

Jai Singh Road

Sansad Marg

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Ashoka Road

Connaught Circus

DDU Marg Moreover, there will be traffic diversion on several roads from 6 am. These include Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, R/Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak chowk, Barakhamba Road/Tolstoy Road crossing, Janpath road/ Tolstoy Marg crossing, and R/A GPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Keep sufficient time at hand' The police also advised commuters to keep "sufficient" time at hand while planning journeys through the above-mentioned roads. It also said that commuters must make maximum use of public transport, especially the Delhi Metro.

It further stated that people going towards the airport, railways stations, or bus stands "are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand".

