Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Punjab farmers have gathered at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to attend ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ that has been organized by the Samyukt Kisam Morcha (SKM) on Thursday to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a law on the minimum support price (MSP). Delhi Police allowed protesting farmers to hold the ‘mahapanchayat’ with the condition of a gathering limit of up to 5,000 persons, no tractor trolleys, and no march at the maidan. However, they still anticipated more than 15,000 farmers. The SKM stated that over 30,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to reach the national capital.
Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live: ‘Traffic movement is smooth…’, says DIG Shivhari Meena
On security arrangements at Chilla Border, DIG, Addl. CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena says, "Security arrangements have been made at the borders. We are talking with the farmer's leaders. Traffic movement is smooth..."
Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live: Rahul Gandhi speaks on farmers' protest during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Maharashtra's Nashik
"The issues of farmers, inflation, unemployment, Agniveers are the most prominent in the country today, but on TV channels you will never see discussion on these issues. Instead, TV channels show Modi ji all 24 hours, at times he goes under the sea to do a puja and a TV camera goes with him, then he takes a flight on a seaplane..."
Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live: ‘Made elaborate arrangements’, Delhi police as farmer groups protest at Ramlila Maidan
Delhi police said on Thursday that they have made elaborate arrangements to ensure law and order are maintained as farmers will attend a Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in the city on Thursday.
Speaking with ANI, DCP Central M Harsha Vardhan said, "We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that law & order are maintained. The organising group has also given a written undertaking in which there are various points relating to maintaining law & order...A lot of farmers have come, & it is an ongoing process."
Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live: Farmers gather at Ramlil Maidan | Watch
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to press for their demands including MSP law
Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live: Farmers raise slogans against Centre from Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Farmers in large numbers gathered at the Ramlila Ground here on Thursday to take part in a "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" that has been convened to protest against the BJP-led Centre's policies regarding the farming sector.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said a resolution will be passed at the "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" to "intensify the fight" against the Centre's policies.
Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live: ‘Govt is under farmers’ pressure', says Jairam Ramesh
On Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "This is the 61st day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He (Rahul Gandhi) will address the public rallies and road shows. Earlier, farmers were treated with tear gas, but now the government is under their (farmer's) pressure. Finally, they (farmers) have got permission to organise their 'Mahapanchayat'."
