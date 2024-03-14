LIVE UPDATES

Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Punjab farmers gather at Ramlila Maidan, heavy traffic in Noida

2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 11:35 AM IST

Farmers Protest Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Police cautioned commuters about the possibility of traffic movement slowing down on the Noida-Delhi routes on Thursday in view of a proposed farmers' protest in the national capital. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police al