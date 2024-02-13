‘If govt creates problem for these farmers…’: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait warns Centre
Delhi Chalo March: Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers against the government, Rakesh Tikait has warned the centre that if the government creates any problem for the farmers then his supporters are not far from them
As hundreds of farmers commenced marching towards Delhi from Punjab, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday extended his support for the protesting farmers and said that if the government tried to create problems for these farmers then he is not far from them and could join the protest anytime.