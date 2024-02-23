Farmers protest LIVE updates: The General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday slammed the Punjab government for not filing an FIR on the death of farmer youth at the Khanauri Border during the ongoing protests.
He said, “The way the Punjab government is 'insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs' is condemnable."
Furthermore, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the Central Government is dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers and trying to resolve the issue through dialogue.
Farmers protest LIVE: ‘Centre dedicated towards welfare of farmers,’ says Union Minister Arjun Munda
Union Minister Arjun Munda attended the Rojgar mela in Diyankel here on Thursday. He said that the Central Government is dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers and trying to resolve the issue through dialogue.
Arjun Munda said, "The Government of India is continuously working and dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers. Just yesterday, in the case of farmers, the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane was fixed at ₹340 per quintal. We are dedicated to the farmers and are working under the leadership of PM Modi." (ANI)
Farmers protest LIVE: Punjab CM announces ₹1 crore ex-gratia to family of Shubhkaran Singh
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces that the family of Shubhkaran Singh, who died during the farmers' movement on the Khanuri border, will be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore by the Punjab government and also a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against the culprits.
Farmers protest LIVE: ‘Punjab govt is insulting martyrdom of our martyrs,’ says Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher| WATCH
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "Dialogues were being held with the Punjab Government after the death of Shubhkaran Singh...All our demands were accepted, that case u/s 302 (murder) be filed against those who attacked, that Punjab Government give the status of 'martyr' to Shubhkaran Singh, that discussions on compensation were held with his family, and that a Board will be constituted for his postmortem & its videography will be done...It has been more than 14 hours now but Punjab Government is not giving any answer. So, Shubhkaran Singh's body is lying in the hospital. The Punjab Government is insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs, this is condemnable. They are saying that the site of the incident will have to be investigated - whether it is located in Punjab or Haryana...I don't think we will be able to perform the last rites of Shubhkaran Singh as of now. The dialogues with the Punjab Government are yet to complete." (ANI)
Farmers protest LIVE: Farmer leader takes on Punjab govt for not filing FIR on death of youth, criticises 'unclear' stance
Pandher questioned the delay in filing the FIR though all the deamands were accepted during the talks. (ANI)
