Farmers Protest Live Updates: Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda late Tuesday evening appealed to the protesting farmers to maintain peace, after they threatened to resume their agitation and march to the national capital on Wednesday. They had rejected the government’s proposal to buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops at guaranteed prices for five years, and announced they would continue with their ‘Delhi chalo’ agitation.
The farmers, who have been pressing the Union government to accept their demands such as a legal guarantee on the minimum support price, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm laborers, and farm debt waiver, were not impressed with the government's offer. Farmer leaders said the proposal was not in their interest, adding that they want a legal MSP guarantee for all 23 crops, not just pulses, maize, and cotton.
The farmers are led by two umbrella bodies—the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM)—representing 200 farm unions.
Following this, Delhi Police on Tuesday directed security personnel deployed at the city’s Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur border points to stay alert. The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana also extended the temporary ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts of the state till Wednesday i.e. February 21 in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.
Farmers Protest LIVE: Traffic restrictions, security beefed up at Delhi borders and NCR region
Farmers will resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation towards the national capital on Wednesday, February 21. Police officials have heightened security arrangements at various borders of Delhi and the national capital region, warning commuters to brace for traffic congestion.
Farmers Protest LIVE: ‘We have told the govt that…’, says farmer leader Sarwan Pandher
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "...We have told the govt that you can kill us but please don't oppress the farmers. We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers...The country will not forgive such a govt...There are paramilitary forces deployed in the villages of Haryana...What crime have we committed?...We have made you the Prime Minister. We never thought that the forces would oppress us this way...Please protect the Constitution and let us peacefully head towards Delhi. This is our right..."
Farmers Protest LIVE: Police beef up security at Delhi borders
The Delhi Police directed security personnel deployed at the city's Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert and conducted mock drills on Tuesday, a day ahead of protesting farmer's proposed march towards the national capital.
The move came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years, and announced to continue with their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Wednesday.
Farmers Protest LIVE: Farmers gear up to resume 'Delhi Chalo' march, Haryana asks Punjab cops to seize their bulldozers
Haryana Police on Tuesday asked its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers which they say protesting farmers from Punjab have brought with them as they plan to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' from the interstate border.
The farmers were set to begin their march again on Wednesday from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Farmers Protest LIVE: ‘Farmers do not want to find solution to problems’, Union minister V K Singh
Amid a standoff between farmers taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation and the Centre over their various demands, Union minister V K Singh on Tuesday alleged that the farmer leaders do not want to find a solution to the problems.
The Union minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation also said it is not easy for any government to fulfil the demands of the farmer leaders.
Farmers Protest LIVE: Union minister Arjun Munda appeals for peace ahead of Delhi Chalo march
After farmer leaders rejected the government's proposal over the Minimum Support Prices (MSP), Union Minister Arjun Munda appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. "We have to take it forward from discussion to solutions...we want to ensure that we all get together to find a solution and brainstorm over the issue," the minister said on Tuesday.
Farmers Protest LIVE: SKM slams 'corporate logic' behind MSP, tells what 'legally guaranteed procurement' means
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) supported the decision of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha-Non Political (SKM-NP) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to reject the Centre's proposal of a five-year contract farming for five crops. The farmers' union hit out at "experts" for "misinterpreting that legal guarantee for MSP for procurement of all crops at minimum support price could spell 'fiscal disaster'". It dismissed this argument as "the logic of corporate forces".
Farmers Protest LIVE: Farmers to resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest on February 21 | 5 updates
Before the 'Delhi Chalo' march planned for February 21, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday criticized the government, stating that it is preventing farmers from entering Delhi.
Farmers Protest LIVE: Tractor-trolleys can't run on highways as per MV Act, observes HC on petitions on farmers' protest
As thousands of farmers camped at the Punjab-Haryana border planning to resume their protest march to Delhi, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday orally asked the Punjab government not to allow them to gather in large numbers.
The court observed that tractor-trolleys cannot be run on highways according to the Motor Vehicles Act and said the farmers can go to Delhi by bus or using public transport.
Farmers Protest LIVE: Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet in 7 districts till Feb 21
The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till Wednesday in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.
The affected districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet on February 13, 15, 17 and 19.
Farmers Protest LIVE: Govt temporarily blocks 177 social media accounts, web links
The government has ordered temporary blocking of around 177 social media accounts and web links that are linked to the farmers' protest, according to sources.
The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs under section 69A of the IT Act.
Farmers Protest LIVE: 14,000 people, 1,200 tractors at Shambhu border, MHA tells Punjab govt; asks it to take action
The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab government for it, sources said on Tuesday.
In a communication to the Punjab government, the Union Home Ministry also said that the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state has been a matter of concern over the last few days and asked it to take stringent action against lawbreakers.
