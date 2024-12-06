Farmers' Protest March to Delhi LIVE Updates: On Friday, police detained a group of farmers who were part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, which aimed to pressure the government for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The farmers had set off from their protest site at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana at 1 pm, with a 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers marching towards Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Drone visuals from Shambhu border showed police barricades where around 101 protesting farmers were stopped. Heavy police personnel has also been deployed at the border.

"The farmers do not have any permission to enter Haryana. The Ambala administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita," a police official told ANI.

The farmers' key demands include a legal guarantee for MSP, farm debt waivers, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, and the withdrawal of police cases filed against them. They are also seeking justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, and compensation for families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 protests.

In response to the farmers' march, authorities have made heavy security arrangements along the Haryana side of the border. The Haryana government has taken additional measures by suspending mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 11 villages of Ambala district until December 9, as a precautionary measure.

Ambala district administration has also invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits unlawful gatherings of more than five people. As a result, all processions, whether on foot, in vehicles, or otherwise, have been banned until further notice. Furthermore, government and private schools in Ambala have been ordered to remain closed for the time being.

A multilayered barricading is already in place at the Shambhu border point Rajpura (Punjab)-Ambala (Haryana) on National Highway-44.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher termed the 101 farmers who will begin the march 'marjeevras', someone willing to die for a cause.

According to farmers, the first 'jatha' will be led by farmer leaders Satnam Singh Pannu, Surinder Singh Chautala, Surjit Singh Phul, and Baljinder Singh.

The 'jatha' will carry only essential items with them. The Ambala district administration on Wednesday asked the farmers to reconsider their march and contemplate any action only after obtaining permission from Delhi Police. Bulldozers, cranes, water cannons and ambulances, as well as drones have been deployed by authorities on the Shambhu border.

The Haryana side of the border is also secured by paramilitary forces.

The farmers are gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.