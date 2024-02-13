The national capital on Tuesday experienced severe traffic congestion at several places due to farmers' protests and multiple layers of barricades placed to thwart their march to Delhi. More than 200 farmer unions marched towards Delhi, causing massive jams on various borders, including the Ghazipur border. The last round of discussions between the government and the protesting farmers had ended without a resolution, prompting the large-scale mobilisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy traffic congestion — vehicles stretching over a kilometre on the Delhi-Meerut highway — was reported from the Ghazipur border area due to heavy security arrangements made by Delhi police. Only two vehicles were allowed to pass at a time with barricades being lined up on half of the key stretch connecting Noida and Delhi.

Commuters are feeling helpless and desperate at being stuck on the Ghazipur border for hours.

"I am travelling from Uttarakhand to meet my 78-year-old father... My family and I have been struck here since 11 am. It is an extremely frustrating situation for us and we feel angry and helpless," PTI quoted an Uttarakhand resident who was on his way to visit his ailing father at the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi as saying.

Another commuter, who identified himself as Adarsh, told PTI that he had been stuck for over an hour due to the roadblocks.

The protesting farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, a complete waiver of farmer debts, pensions for farmers, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. The farmers are marching towards the national capital after their demands remained inconclusive in a meeting with a team of Union ministers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha said the farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Given the 'Delhi Chalo' march, the authorities have intensified security at Delhi's border points with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers.

Riot control vehicles, water cannons, and several companies of police and paramilitary forces are deployed at strategic locations. Despite stringent measures, huge traffic jams were reported.

The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders banning the entry of tractors, trucks, or other vehicles into the city for a month and advised commuters to avoid certain roads and seek alternative routes.

On security arrangements given the farmers' call of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest, Apoorva Gupta, DCP, East District says, "...Our priority is to make sure the law and order of Delhi area stay intact, we done proper security arrangements. Security forces have been deployed in various areas. Our efforts will be to make sure the people of Delhi don't face any problems..."

